LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Alabama man is killed in a Lowndes County crash late Monday evening.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the one vehicle accident happened on Highway 69, near Concord Road, around 7:30 p.m.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lowndes County Coroner’s office are investigating the crash.