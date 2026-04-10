Alabama man gets life sentence for rape

FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – A case that’s been making its way through the Alabama justice system for nearly 4 years ends in a life sentence for a Fayette County man.

William Charles Elam (69) was indicted for rape in late 2022.

Last November, he entered a guilty plea to First-Degree Rape.

After a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin sentenced Elam to life in prison.

In a press release, District Attorney Andy Hamlin praised the courage of the victim and the work of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayette Police Department.