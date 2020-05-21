Alabama reopening continues amid shaky coronavirus progress

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is reopening more of its economy despite shaky progress in taming the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced new rules Thursday that allow entertainment venues, athletics, schools and more to open beginning Friday.

That means things like casinos, tourist attractions, bowling alleys, arcades and youth sports practices can resume.

But all remain subject to social-distancing, capacity and sanitation rules.

The changes come as an Associated Press analysis shows the virus situation isn’t getting better in Alabama.

More than 13,100 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, and 529 have died.

