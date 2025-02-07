Alabama Representative joins Democrats to introduce protection act

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama District 7 U.S. Representative Terri Sewell joined House Democrats to introduce the Taxpayer Data Protection Act.

This new bill aims to stop Elon Musk from Invading Americans’ Privacy.

Sewell said it will stop people with conflicts of interest or without a security clearance from accessing the highly sensitive Treasury Department payment system which is responsible for Social Security and Medicare benefits.

If passed, the act will curb corruption and protect privacy by ensuring that only trusted public servants without conflicts of interest and with appropriate security clearances can access the Treasury Department’s most sensitive systems.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.