Alabama’s unemployment numbers continue to climb and COVID-19 is to blame for most of the claims.

From April 19 through April 25 more than 74,000 claims were filed. More than 62,000 of those claims, were related to COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Alabama reached a peak of claims back on April 4, which totaled more than 106,000 people filing for help.

Lamar County saw 108 claims and Pickens County had 192.