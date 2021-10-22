Alabama unemployment rate for October same as August

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1 percent.

That is the same rate as August.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the numbers from September represent about 68 thousand people out of work in the state.

Numbers from September 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic were more than double that amount.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate stands at two point six percent.

Pickens County has a 3.6 percent rate.

The state department of labor says industries hard-hit by the pandemic are making gains, including the leisure and hospitality sector.