Alabama unemployment rates up, still signs of rebounding job market

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment numbers are up but there are still signs of a rebounding job market.

The Alabama Department of Labor reports the July unemployment rate is 7.9%.

- Advertisement -

That’s an increase from June’s seven point six percent.

The agency says fluctuations in those numbers are expected in a recovering economy.

Monthly gains were seen in the hospitality, manufacturing, and professional services sectors.

Alabama lost nearly 200,000 jobs from March to April and about half of those have come back.

Locally, Lamar and Pickens Counties actually saw a drop in their July unemployment figures.

Lamar is now 6% and Pickens is sitting at 8.1%.