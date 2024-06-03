Alabama’s New Hands-Free Law begins June 15

Starting this Summer, if you're driving through Alabama with your phone in your hand, you could be ticketed. The law applies to any portable wireless device that is used to initiate or receive communication, information, or data.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will begin enforcing Alabama’s New Hands-Free Law on Saturday, June 15.

The law applies to any portable wireless device that is used to initiate or receive communication, information, or data.

The first conviction fine is $50 and a one-point violation on the license.

The second conviction fine is $100 and a two-point violation on the license.

The third conviction is a fine of $150 and a three-point violation of the license within 24 months.

Holding a wireless communications device while driving may result in a citation if you swerve, change lanes without signaling, or operate a vehicle in what the law describes as “an impaired manner.”

ALEA would like to remind you that any behavior that distracts or takes away your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is dangerous.

