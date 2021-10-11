Alabama’s Saban shares thoughts on MSU QB Will Rogers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s never an ideal time to take on No. 5 Alabama, but if one did exist, it wouldn’t be one week after the Crimson Tide lost its first game to an unranked opponent since 2007. They also still have the greatest coach of all-time in Nick Saban and 5-star players all over the field. This weekend they make the one hour and thirty-minute trek to Starkville to battle Mississippi State.

Bulldog QB Will Rogers has impressed Saban.

“Will Rogers has played really, really well for them,” Saban said. “He’s very accurate with the ball. He understands the offense and has been consistent in the way he’s played throughout the season. I think they run the ball better than a year ago. It’s a challenge when you throw it as much as they do.”

Kickoff Saturday is at 6 PM on ESPN.