Alan Lewis as new Assistant Chief of Columbus Fire and Rescue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A new era is heating up at Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Alan Lewis was appointed as Assistant Chief at Tuesday’s City Council Board Meeting.

The last time someone held the position was 2022.

Lewis has been fighting fires and serving the community for 20 years with the department.

He has previously served as Fire Marshall, Chief of Training, and Accreditation Manager.

Lewis says he is excited to step into this role and has a few goals in mind for the department.

“I have been here. I’ve got the, I guess you can say, the institutional knowledge. I know the people, the guys, and the many women in the department. I have worked alongside them. I have come up the ranks with them, so that helps, and it is also an interesting dynamic now because you have got a fire chief from the outside who comes with a lot of experience and different ideas, but then you get to pair that with an assistant from inside the department who knows the people. I’m looking forward to how that works out, and I think it is going to work out well. I want to keep progressing and moving forward. I am excited to move into this new role and work side by side with Chief Yarborough to make sure his ideas and vision for the department are implemented, and work alongside him to make sure that vision is accomplished,” said Lewis.

Assistant Chief Lewis has been with the department since 2006.

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