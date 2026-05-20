Community members host Mental Health Fair at Townsend Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and community members are coming together to offer resources and conversations.

The Pines and Cady Hill Recovery Center hosted an Addiction and Mental Health Fair at the Townsend Center in Columbus.

The meet and greet offered interactive presentations, demos, and resources for those struggling with mental health issues or homelessness.

Vendors were also on site.

Therapist Shlanda Ball says understanding is the first step.

“It’s important to be able to come together as a community so we know what is going on in our community with young adults, children, and older adults. Being able to understand a little more about addiction awareness and mental health,” said Shlanda.

If you are dealing with a mental health crisis, you can reach out to the national mental health hotline at 988.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.