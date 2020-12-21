Alcorn County tax collector is being charged with embezzlement

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Alcorn County’s tax collector is charged with embezzlement, allegedly taking money from recycling unused vehicle license plates.

Larry Ross has turned himself in after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement.

State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter was also given to Ross showing that he owes the county more than 69 thousand dollars.

In addition to the alleged recycling scheme, investigators also accuse ross of taking cash from fees collected by his office.

Auditors believe Ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as tax collector.

White also says Ross is responsible for nearly 50 thousand dollars in losses to the county by waiving late penalties associated with the licensing and registration of vehicles.

Bond for Ross was set at ten thousand dollars.

If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison.