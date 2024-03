Alert: Flooding in Lowndes County closes roads

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Flooding closed some Lowndes County roads.

Primrose Road between Gilmer-Wilburn Road and Prairie Chapel Church is washed out.

This means Primrose Road is closed in that area.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence says Hobb Shelton Road and Old Macon Roads are also closed due to flooding.

