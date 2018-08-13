Multistate crime suspect, Alex Deaton, pleads to Mississippi murder charge

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) – A man is pleading guilty in Mississippi to two in a series of killings and shootings of which he’s accused.

Alex Deaton pleaded guilty Monday in Rankin County Circuit Court to murder, drive-by shooting and motor vehicle theft.

- Advertisement -

A judge is sentencing Deaton to life in prison.

Deaton admits that he killed his girlfriend, stole her SUV and shot a jogger in February 2017 in the suburbs of Jackson.

Police say Deaton then carjacked a New Mexico couple, fled to Kansas, shot a store clerk and stole the clerk’s car.

Deaton pleaded guilty in July 2017 in Kansas to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced there in October to nearly 13 years in prison.

Deaton is also indicted for killing a woman near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)