Alleged cooler thieves turn themselves in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media and WCBI reporting helped put some accused cooler thieves on ice.

Three juveniles will be charged with felony shoplifting after allegedly stealing $1,500 in Yeti cooler and backpacks from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus.

Police are still looking for a fourth person in the video.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the juveniles were encouraged to turn themselves in after the constant showing of the video on-air and online.

The three juveniles will be processed through the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.