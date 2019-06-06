Alleged cooler thieves turn themselves in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media and WCBI reporting helped put some accused cooler thieves on ice.
Three juveniles will be charged with felony shoplifting after allegedly stealing $1,500 in Yeti cooler and backpacks from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus.
Police are still looking for a fourth person in the video.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the juveniles were encouraged to turn themselves in after the constant showing of the video on-air and online.
The three juveniles will be processed through the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.