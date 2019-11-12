Alleged Oktibbeha County gunman turns himself in

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After spending nearly two days on the run, the accused gunman in a shooting over the weekend turned himself in.

Demarcus Hayden, 28, turned himself into the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department earlier Tuesday.

Hayden has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, grand larceny, and aggravated assault domestic violence.

The alleged incident happened on Chisholm Drive, which is in the Sunset subdivision, on Sunday afternoon.

One person was shott, at last check, they’re still in critical condition.