Allegro Family Clinic President acknowledges all-female executive team

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Dutch Medical system from Allegro Family Clinic is led by an all-female executive team.

From the Family Pharmacy, Allegro Med Spa, Allegro Kids, Allegro OB/GYN, and Allegro Mental Health, women are leading.

President of Allegro Family Clinic Amy Bogue said it’s fun to stop and think about this during Women’s History Month.

She said many of the women are also mothers, and they have a team that wants to see each other win at work and at home.

Bogue said this all happened organically over the 13 years the clinic has operated.

She said this has its challenges that they have learned to overcome through hard work and not giving up.

Her advice to younger women getting into the field is to be confident in yourself and your skillset.

“Just be comfortable in who you are and your skillset, and let that help you rise up. I love a friend says, ‘link arms with another woman.’ Bring another woman to the table, the board room, wherever it might be, so you’re not in that minority. Don’t do it alone, and know that you have a skillset that somebody else may not have. Compliment them, do not compete. That’s how you’ll continue to get ahead,” said Allegro president Amy Boque.

Even though the leadership is made up of an all female team, both males and females work at Allegro, serving as doctors, counselors, pharmacists, lab techs and more.

Allegro has 6 locations total.

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