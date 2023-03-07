Aluminum Dynamics kicks off groundbreaking ceremony for new mill

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Tuesday afternoon, they are set to turn the dirt and officially kick off the construction for the largest economic development project in state history.

The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics is about to be underway on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive.

The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, along with several co-locating customers.

Steel Dynamics will own the mill.

1,000 jobs will be created over seven years, along with spin-off jobs at the mega site.

