Scattered showers for Saturday, but sunny skies ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers are in the picture for the start of our weekend, but by late Saturday evening, clearing is expected. The start of the week will bring sunny skies and warmer conditions, with temperatures reaching the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Cloud cover will remain steady throughout the day, with showers and thunderstorms possible in isolated pockets across the area. Persistent cloud cover keeps the high temperature in the low 80s. Showers will be brief, but locally heavy. There is a chance of strong winds and hail associated with the system; however, this potential is scattered and most likely after lunch and throughout the afternoon. By this evening, clearing is expected and the overnight low temperature will reach the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Some cloud cover is expected to start off the day, but skies will clear to make way for a lovely, dry day! The high temperature is expected to reach into the upper 80s, with the low overnight sitting in the mid-60s. It will be a great day to get outside, but definitely bringing on the heat!

EARLY WEEK: Clearing is expected throughout the early part of the week, with sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with the help of more heating from the sun. It will feel more like summer, as the end of May is approaching! By mid-week, rain chances will return. Wednesday evening will usher in the next chance for showers, continuing through the later part of the week.