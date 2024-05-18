Showers clear out tonight with more sunshine for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few scattered showers and storms in store for this evening before gradually clearing out as we head into the overnight hours. Mostly clear and sunny conditions return for our Sunday with temperatures warming up! Warmer temperatures and dry conditions continue to start off the next work week!

TONIGHT – We’ll likely see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms for the rest of this evening as they gradually work their way out of the region. Clouds will also quickly clear out through the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.

TOMORROW – We have a beautiful and pleasant end to our weekend after all the rain we’ve had! Mostly clear conditions with lots of sunshine for our Sunday! Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s!

NEXT WEEK – Sunshine continues into the early portion of our next work week along with temperatures continuing to warm up! Highs will be in the low 90s by the middle of next week! Rain chances pick back up for the later half of next week.