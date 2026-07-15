Aluminum Dynamics’ new recycling facility brings more jobs to area

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A soda can, can go a long way.

A major economic development project is officially heading to the Golden Triangle.

Soon, Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. will build a new recycled aluminum slab center in Lowndes County — bringing more than 100 jobs to the area.

The company announced on Tuesday, July 14, that it chose the Golden Triangle Industrial Park as the location for the new facility.

“We’re really thrilled that aluminum dynamics has decided to once again invest in our region and Lowndes County,” said Golden Triangle Development Link CEO Meryl Fisackerly.

Mississippi leaders say the new center will recycle aluminum bearing materials like soda cans to produce saleable aluminum slabs for the industry.

Those slabs will benefit the 2.3 million square foot aluminum rolling mill, Aluminum Dynamics, adding to its presence in the Golden Triangle and help make more products.

“This is very common that you see so think about you get your aluminum coke cans, you get your aluminum soda cans, you take them to a recycler and then they’re melted down to make these slabs, said Fisackerly.

People will be able to apply for jobs ranging from mechanical maintenance to construction to shipping at the facility.

“We already know historically how wonderful of a company aluminum dynamics and steel dynamics are from an employee standpoint, so I think it just really speaks volumes that they’re choosing to invest again in our region. And I think it’ll be great … these will be great jobs that people will want to have because they will want to be working for this company,” said Fisackerly.

The recycled slab center is estimated to have a capital investment of more than 200-million dollars.

Once operational in early 2027, the facility is expected to produce 180, 000 metric tons of aluminum per year.

To learn more about the project or how to apply for the upcoming positions, you can visit steeldynamics.com/careersnew/ .

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.