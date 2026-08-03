Man faces charges for allegedly assaulting a woman and her child in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman and her child.

On July 27, Tupelo Police responded to North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room after a victim told officers that she and her child had been assaulted by her boyfriend at Longhorn Steakhouse.

Ronnie Brown Jr. of Amory was arrested on July 30.

He is charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of felony child abuse.

His bond was set at $70,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X