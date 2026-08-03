Pleasant Week Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — Lower temperatures and less humidity will make conditions feel very pleasant outside for the front half of this week.

MONDAY: It is going to be a spectacular day outside! The high temperature will be about 89°, and humidity will be staying pretty low, so it won’t feel muggy and sticky outside. Clouds will decrease from partly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy outside, with the strongest winds a bit over 10 miles per hour around the midday hours.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping to about 69°.

TUESDAY: Similar to today, it will be feeling very pleasant — high temperature around 90° with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit calmer tomorrow, maxing out at around 5 miles per hour out of the north-northwest.