Alumni association hosts send-off celebration for MSU freshmen

The MSU Alumni Association of Lowndes County hosted the event to celebrate and prepare incoming freshmen for campus life.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Graduating from high school and going off to college is a huge accomplishment.

It’s a time when young people have the whole world ahead of them; they just have to take that leap.

To celebrate and welcome local incoming Mississippi State University freshmen, the MSU Alumni Association of Lowndes County is hosting a send-off celebration.

The celebration is a chance for the new bulldogs to connect with each other and gain some valuable insight into campus life.

At the event. guest speakers shared their wisdom, and each student even got their own cowbell.

Adrienne Morris, the association president, said this may empower students to seek help when they need it on campus.

“To encourage them to ask questions once they do get on campus,” Morris said. “And there’s so many resources available on so many different representatives. They can reach out for assistance if they do have questions about anything on campus.”

Mississippi State University has had record enrollment for nine of the past ten years.

