AM rain clearing, drier weather on the way!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We had some rain and storms last night and even some lingering rain showers this morning. Luckily, the rain will be leaving us today, and we will begin to dry out for midweek!

TODAY & TONIGHT: We started off Tuesday morning on the wet side as leftover rain from last night’s storm system poured across the area. By late morning and early afternoon, the rain should be out of our way, and cloud coverage should begin to decrease through the afternoon as well as a cold front passes. We will be reaching a high of 70 degrees today! Tonight, conditions will be mostly clear and on the cooler side with overnight lows in the 40s.

MIDWEEK & WEEKEND: Once the rain leave us Tuesday, the remaining of the week is looking pretty nice with a mostly clear sky and dry conditions! Wednesday will be our coolest day of the week with only a high temperature of 65. The rest of the week and weekend is looking warmer with each passing day!