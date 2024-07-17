American Association of State Troopers holds online cruiser contest

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It’s that time of year again when you can vote in the “America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

Every year, the American Association of State Troopers holds an online contest.

State troopers from across the country take pictures of their agency’s vehicle and submit them.

Here you see Mississippi’s choice with its new Ford Mustang.

This is Alabama’s selection. With a helicopter and a vehicle in front of the U.S.S. Alabama.

The top 13 photos are featured in a calendar with the winner shown on the cover.

You can find the link at surveymonkey.com/BestLookingCruiser2024.

Voting ends July 29.

