Blue Bell Company brings back cookie cake flavor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You asked, and Blue Bell heard!

The Ice Cream company is bringing back its Cookie Cake Ice Cream.

Fans can expect a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

The flavor was first introduced for a limited time in 2019 and has not been in stores for five years.

Consumers can get their scoop in stores now in both the half gallon and pint size for a limited time.

