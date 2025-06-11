Congressman Michael Guest Announces Winner of the Third Congressional District Art Competition for 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBI) – On June 11, Congressman Michael Guest announced the winner of the Third Congressional District Competition for 2025.

Sachiko Clay attends Starkville High School and has been declared the winner of this year’s art competition. Sachiko has been recognized for her art in previous competitions. In October of 2024, she was recognized as Rotary Student of the Month for her artistic abilities. She was also named one of only eleven finalists worldwide for the 2023 International Travelers Photography competition and received two Silver Medals in the Mississippi Scholastic Art Competition.

Sachiko described her art as, “[A] white charcoal portrait drawing of my grandfather. I began this piece by taking a photograph of my grandfather with a 50 mm Canon camera and practicing each facial feature on a separate piece of paper until I felt confident enough to start the final draft. Using a sharpened general’s white charcoal pencil allowed me to build upon my values on textured Canson paper.”

Sachiko worked under the instruction of art teacher Andrew Lark at Starkville High School. Lark is an award-winning art instructor who has earned statewide and national honors. He is the recipient of the Rotary International Dr. Merrill Hawkins Excellence in Education Award and is a member of the Starkville Area Education Hall of Fame.

Congressman Guest noted, “Each year, one high school student from each congressional district is selected to have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol. I am honored to have the 2025 winner of the Third Congressional District Art Competition displayed in the Capitol. Congratulations to Sachiko Clay for her achievement.”

Sachiko’s art will be on display at the United States Capitol for one year. Congressman Guest and his staff are honored to show Sachiko’s art to visitors from the Third Congressional District taking tours of the Capitol.

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District. Currently serving his fourth term, Congressman Guest is the Chairman of the Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee of the Committee on Homeland Security and is also a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

