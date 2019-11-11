American Legion conference room named after WWII hero

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The conference room at American Legion Post 49 is now officially named in memory of David O “Son” Puckett.

The dedication took place at the Tupelo American Legion building this Veteran’s Day. The room is named in honor of the World War Two veteran whose plane was shot down over Japan.

Puckett was captured and sent to a prison camp. Upon his release at the end of the war, he worked with his dad at Tupelo Lumber Company.

Puckett’s son, David Puckett III, sponsored the room, which features his Dad’s medals, photos and other artifacts honoring his father.

“It really means everything, he was such a fine person, fine family man, fine businessman in the community, community leader and this is mainly dedicated to his Naval service,” said Puckett.

Mr. Puckett died in 2005. He earned the Navy Cross, the Red Star Medal from Russia, the Air Medal, Purple Heart and many other honors for his service.