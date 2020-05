COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – American Power Source in Columbus confirmed they’ve been dealt a hand of COVID-19 cases.

Operations Manager Cathy Griffith told WCBI: “We’re following CDC guidelines and we’re working hard to keep our 150 employees employed.”

- Advertisement -

When asked if any employees currently were still battling the virus, Griffith said every business has cases.

Employees who have recovered, Griffith said were back at work.