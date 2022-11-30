American Red Cross gathers in Steens to assist with disaster relief

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The American Red Cross is on the ground near the Steens making sure everyone has what they need.

We have told you that people were without power so much of their food is no good and they have likely lost a lot of their belongings in the tornado.

The Disaster Program Manager for north Mississippi Gail Thompson said they’ll make sure people have their basic needs during this crisis.

“Right now we’re going to make sure what the extent of needs are if there’s any needs for mass care if people need a safe place to stay, clothing, shoes, or anything else they may have lost in the tornado last night,” said Thompson.

If you need assistance you can call 1-800-REDCROSS.

