Americans experience stress from Presidential Election

According the American Psychological Association, 68% of adults say the election has been a significant source of stress in their lives.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Since Tuesday night, you’re likely been glued to the television, telephone, or computer watching as the votes are counted in the Presidential Election.

Many Americans say they’re experiencing stress and anxiety from it all.

Results of the 2020 Presidential Election are slowly rolling in, but for several Americans it’s just not quick enough.

“Every time I wake up in the morning, I’m just scrolling to look through to see what’s going on with it. One website may say this. Another website may say that,” said voter Will Moak.

Thousands across the country are restless over the outcome of the election.

” We’re nervous and we’re just kind of wondering what’s gone happen. There’s a-lot of uncertainty. I’ve been watching the news a-lot and just unsure of what’s actually going to happen,” said Moak.

” A-lot of people at work at stressed,” said voter Anthony Jenkins.

Counselor Wendie Woods of Christian Changes in Starkville says there are a couple ways to stay stress free.

” If you play on your phone before bedtime, that’s not a good idea because it keeps your brain active and engaged. Right before bedtime, maybe take a 20 to 30 minute break from any media,” said Woods.

Intentional breathing exercises, Woods says, is vital when it comes to body relaxation.

” Everyone is waiting for answers,but it’s an area we don’t have control over. In situations where we don’t have control, we tend to experience the most stress,” said Woods.

” I really do think we need to take a break instead of just looking at the television all day waiting. Some of this stuff will manipulate your mind if you look at it too long,” said Jenkins.

Woods says it’s one thing to remember patience is key.

“Everyone has been impacted by the election, by racial tensions, by the unrest across our country, and by the pandemic itself. Reminding ourselves to not only be patience with others but also being patient with ourselves,” said Woods.

The few states report ballot numbers are Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia,and Arizona.