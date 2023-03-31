Amory community hosts dress drive for local students heading to prom

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – For many teenagers, it is a rite of passage.

The prom is a way for juniors and seniors to celebrate the school year, but storms in Amory have dampened preparations. Some families lost everything, and that includes fancy dresses for a once-in-a-lifetime event. Local merchants are making sure the students in their town don’t miss out.

Even in the middle of a disaster, there is the promise of a normal day, and for some students, that may all come down to finding a dress.

Lauren Taylor said it was one of those experiences you never forget.

She is hoping to help local girls prepare for their special night.

“I always loved dressing up. I got to go three years so about three or four of these dresses are from my prom and I’m just hoping we can make that experience the same for another girl,” said Taylor.

With a community reeling from storm damage, Taylor knew that finding the perfect prom dress wasn’t a top priority.

So, she made a post on social media organizing a dress drive and the results have been better than she had imagined.

Just down the street at The Beauty Lounge Off Main, Brittany Cummings also wants to help.

She has styled many heading to prom, and she doesn’t want this year to be any different.

“For juniors and seniors, this is really their last event. You know it’s an exciting and important event for them. I’ve been doing these girls’ hair and makeup for all kinds of events for six years so I just wanted to make sure they still had this prom to look forward to,” said Cummings.

While it may be just a small way to give back, Cummings said it’s another way to show her support for Amory.

“I think our whole town is just really trying to come together, help out and they want to give the dresses that they have to these girls so that they have beautiful dresses and don’t have to worry about everything, ” said Cummings.

While this prom season may be different for many, getting the chance to find the right dress is a way for some students to feel like things are getting back to normal.

“I think people understand that these teenage girls just want to get back to normalcy and it’s not really a priority right now, but the fact that so many people have helped them understand how important it is for the girls,” said Taylor.

Both places are still looking to take dress donations and people can come by during their regular store hours.

Cummings will also be offering some free salon services like spray tans and hair and makeup for those who are heading to prom.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter