AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man is accused of breaking into a house several times.

Christopher Keeton, 42, is charged with breaking and entering.

Amory police say Keeton went inside the home and took various items, including weapons.

Those weapons were recovered.

Keeton was arrested last week.

He was released to another agency after posting a $5,000 bond.