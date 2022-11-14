Amory man dies in overnight house fire on Sunday

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man died after his house caught fire overnight.

The blaze erupted at a home in the 700 block of 109th Street in Amory just before 11 last night.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 67-year-old Larry Daniel died from smoke inhalation.

Investigators said a passerby called 911 after seeing the fire.

The state fire marshal’s office will be at the home today to investigate the cause of the fire.

