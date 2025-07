Construction begins for Main Street Project in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Construction starts today on the main street revitalization project in Starkville.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said the goal is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly and encourage people to come downtown.

at the end of the 12 to 18-month project, there will be more outdoor activities, dining, and lighting.

during construction, there will be some lane changes to traffic and construction interruptions.

