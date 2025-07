Man set to go to trial for murder in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County murder trial is underway after a jury was picked today.

Emmerson Houston was charged with capital murder.

Houston is one of four people arrested in the shooting death of 41-year-old Mikel Craven in March 2022.

Craven was found on Blake Road.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive.

William Austin Hill has already pleaded guilty in the case.

Jeremy and Greyson Klutts have not gone to trial.

