Amory MedPOINT owner arrested

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some concrete answers on why an Amory pharmacy benefits company and health supply firm was searched by law officers Friday.

Agents with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, along with officers from both the Mississippi and Alabama pharmacy boards descended on the Medpoint building early Friday morning and spent the bulk of the day there.

WCBI has learned that Medpoint owner Phillip Minga was taken into custody on charges from Russell County, Alabama.

The Russell County sheriff was not available to describe what charges Minga faces, but the spokesman for the department confirmed Minga has waived extradition and arrangements are being made to take him to Southeast Alabama.

Minga is also under investigation by the U.S. Attorney in North Alabama for allegedly billing Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of diabetes test strips he never even purchased

That case is focused on a company called Priority Health Care of which the feds say Minga is a ghost owner it is not known if today’s search is connected to that case