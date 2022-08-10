Amory Police Department making adjustments to department vehicles

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new policy in the Amory Police Department may save some wear and tear on the department’s vehicles while adding extra visibility in the community.

The Department added 5 new Ford Explorers to its fleet this year.

But instead of leaving the SUVs in constant rotation, a new policy allows officers to take the cruisers home with them.

The change will keep vehicles from being run around the clock every day, with the hopes of giving them a longer service life.

Chief Ronnie Bowen says there is an added benefit.