Communities travel to participate in Fly and S.T.Y AAU tournament

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Youth sporting events can have an impact on a community beyond just the athletes involved in the competitions.

This weekend, the Golden Triangle was the place as the Fly and S.T.Y. Amateur Athletic Union basketball organization hosted its 2nd annual Hustle tournament.

Parents and coaches use basketball as one of many ways to get young people involved and prepared for the future.

“It makes me feel pretty good just to be a part of developing part of what the city needs,” Donel Briggs said.

The Teams of the Fly and Saving The Youth, or S.T.Y, AAU basketball organization, travel around the south to showcase their talents.

This weekend, they were at home playing host to other teams in the 2nd annual Hustle tournament.

Coach and tournament organizer, Donel Briggs, said the event is an opportunity for the youth to expand more than their hoops skills.

“You can say, hey, it’s nothing to do or it’s a problem, but then when you show individuals you can do this, if you gravitate to it,” Briggs said.” Then it can open up and cause things to work for the good for all.”

Teams of all ages come in not just from around the area, but neighboring states as well, to compete.

Tournament sites were spread out across Columbus and New Hope.

Parents said they are glad to let their children get involved with the sport they enjoy.

“I’ve seen a lot of love,” Robin Spencer said. “I’ve seen a lot of parents here, I see a lot of coaches, and I just see everybody that is here for the kids and generally supports them.”

“I love to let my son play to experience the life of basketball, and he is good at what he does,” Taniesha Temple said. “I have good coaches who take their time out to work with them and do everything that they need to do to make these young men become real young men. Plus, take them places and try to show them more than Columbus.”

The organization reports more than 70 teams participated in the tournament.

Coaches that grew up in the state say the exposure is great for the area.

“When I was back in high school,” Brandon Garner said. “Tupelo and Columbus was basketball rivalries. We used to go at it, Tupelo-Starkville so Travis Outlaw like all of them people I played against all of them so I love it.”

Those visiting teams also need places to stay, eat, and shop. And that is a financial win for the city.

“It’s individuals that got to spend money on hotels not just them but it’s other individuals around the state of Mississippi that’s coming from further places that is getting hotels,” Briggs said. “If you are here, you got to spend money on gas not only gas, but you got to buy food. So just all around the city is gaining this weekend.”

The Fly and S.T.Y AAU basketball organization plans to continue hosting the tournament annually.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X