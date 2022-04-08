Amory Railroad Festival is back

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- One of the most popular and longest-running festivals is back this week.

“My favorite part is the music, I love live music so I come out here to get my chair out so I can listen,” said Stephanie Vanegas, who set up her chair Wednesday at Frisco Park in front of the railroad fest music stage.

After three years, the railroad festival is back. Area schools are out Friday, but a lot of schools are dismissed early Thursday, so students could enjoy the popular event.

There are more than two hundred vendors along Main Street selling clothes, arts and crafts, and other items. Lorie Crenshaw owns Southern Crossing Outfitters and says the railroad festival is always good for business. “It gives us a lot more followers on social media, we have people who will come back to Amory and shop with us who meet us here at the railroad festival,” said Crenshaw.

Time flies when you are at the railroad festival. There’s so much to do between the music, vendors, and rides. And for anyone brave enough, there’s also a mechanical bull.

The railroad festival runs through Sunday.