Amory Recognizes Military Veterans With Banner Program

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – Banners honoring local heroes are appearing on light poles along Amory’s Main Street.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Project honors veterans and it lets others know about the sacrifices made by locals who answered the call to serve.

- Advertisement -

Each banner features a photo of a military veteran, branch of the military and years served. The “Hometown Heroes” banner project is organized by the Amory Main Street Association, as a way to remember those who lived in Amory during their military service. The banners honor those who are currently on duty, veterans who are still living, or those who have passed away.

“We wanted a little bit of positivity brought downtown and it’s always something nice to see people who have served,” said Alyssa Benedict, director of Amory Main Street Association.

Each banner costs $160. The banners are attached to light poles along Amory’s Main Street. So far, sixteen banners have been purchased and one of those features a young pilot named George Benedict.

“He was an amazing pilot, and he had a Purple Heart and other awards and recognitions that I had no idea about,” Benedict said.

Dian Wilemon is a volunteer with Amory Main Street, who has banners in honor of her Dad, a World War two veteran, along with her brother, who is retired, and her son, who is active duty.

She believes the Hometown Hero Banner Project is an educational tool and a way to remember those who served.

“It makes my heart smile to see them as we pass, I know there are a couple of gentlemen that I known when I was growing up and they have flags on Main Street, we are excited to have more to come,” Wilemon said.

The homewown hero banners will be up through Veterans’s Day. They will also be displayed during other holidays such as Memorial Day and July Fourth.For information on the Hometown Heroes Banner Program, you can send an email to amorymainstreet@gmail.com