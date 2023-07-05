Amory resident still concerned about what to do after March 24 tornado

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Amory was shaken to its core three months ago following the devastating tornadoes of March 24.

One apartment complex was damaged so badly that all of its residents were left looking for new homes.

Moore Manor is rebuilding but one of its former residents is still suffering from the aftermath of the devastation.

The storms that night took lives, damaged buildings, and changed the community of Amory forever. One resident we spoke with said her life will never be the same.

“Oh, my God. I just moved to Moore Manor at the beginning of March, so it was like now I have to start all over. What am I going to do? What am I going to do,” said Areshai Walker, storm victim.

Walker remembered vividly the night of the tornado.

“I was on the phone with my little cousin, and she was like ‘It’s headed your way.’ And I’m thinking nothing of it, the next thing you know, I hear everything crumbling around me. It was like “Oh my God. “Like I’m thinking we are about to just, literally die in here,” said Walker.

After being left essentially homeless, Walker said Moore Manor could only provide her $50 deposit back and boxes to gather what little things she had left.

“It’s like ‘Where are we going to go?’ Like, you ain’t telling us where to go. You telling us to reach out to FEMA and Red Cross. It’s like but what are y’all going to do? You know and you just saying we going to provide some boxes,” said Walker.

Walker said once FEMA moved her and her three children into a hotel, her family was able to find more stable housing for them. But with school right around the corner, her children have other needs.

“They’re needing clothes and shoes and school supplies since school is coming right up. They literally lost everything in the house. It was nothing I could get out of there that they need. I got to figure out what I’m going to do,” said Walker.

Walker warned people to take severe weather seriously. It could save your life.

“Stop thinking it’s a joke when it’s a tornado warning. Like, go on ahead and be in your safe place because you’re going to regret it if you don’t be there,” said Walker.

If you would like to donate to Areshai Walker and her family, she can be reached at (662)661-5164.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter