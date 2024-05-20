Sunny skies to start the week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The start of the week will begin with hotter, dry conditions. Lots of sun is in the picture, and temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Mid-week brings back the chance for rain, but the start of the week will bring plenty of sun, as we get closer to summer!

SUNDAY NIGHT: The weekend ends off nice, with clear conditions. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: The day will remain dry. The increasing heat and sunny skies will help it to feel more like summer throughout the early week. Monday will see a high temperature in the upper 80s, and an overnight low in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Another clear day is in sight! The heat ramps up more, and it will be a great day to spend by the pool! A high temperature of 90 is expected, with an overnight low remaining in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine is still in the picture for the day! By late in the evening, the chance of scattered showers is possible. The chance of rain will continue throughout the later part of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s, with an overnight low in the upper 60s. Enjoy the dry conditions for the beginning of the week!