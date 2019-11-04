Amory’s Coggin Signs With MUW

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — History being made in Amory on Monday.

Senior golfer Emma Coggin becomes the first-ever women’s golfer to commit to MUW.

During her time at Amory, Coggin helped the Lady Panthers clinch its first ever division win in 2017, while she’s also placed in top-ten at state.

“It shows that girls can do anything that a guy can do,” Coggin said.

“It shows that we’re just as good as they are. Hopefully we can make the first golf team one of the best golf teams they’ve ever had.”

“Emma is a great competitor and she’s worked very hard…”, head coach Kyle Ragon said, “she’s accomplished a lot and we’re very proud of her as well as MUW for getting such a great golfer and a great person as well.”