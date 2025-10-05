An 18-wheeler wrecked in Yalobusha County Saturday morning
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) It was a very scary moment for an 18-wheeler driver in Yalobusha County Saturday morning.
Around 8:00 Saturday morning, Yalobusha County Emergency Officials responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler.
I55 South Bound near the 222-mile marker had one lane shut down due to a single eighteen-wheeler accident involving fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Vehicle fire was extinguished.
Emergency crews remained on the scene until everything was cleared.