An 18-wheeler wrecked in Yalobusha County Saturday morning

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) It was a very scary moment for an 18-wheeler driver in Yalobusha County Saturday morning.

Around 8:00 Saturday morning, Yalobusha County Emergency Officials responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

I55 South Bound near the 222-mile marker had one lane shut down due to a single eighteen-wheeler accident involving fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Vehicle fire was extinguished.

Emergency crews remained on the scene until everything was cleared.

