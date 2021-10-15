An 18-year-old is dead in Louisville leaving Police searching for a suspect

A friendly basketball game turns deadly after shots are fired at an 18-year-old.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Louisville are searching for a killer after a teenager was shot and killed while playing basketball with neighborhood friends and family.

18-year-old Tyquan McCully died at the scene.

His cousin, Dlo Shields, said it was like any other pick-up game Wednesday night. They were on the court and suddenly heard shots.

“All I know is we was just shooting basketball minding our own business, we weren’t bothering nobody. I shot the ball. As soon as I released the basketball, shots started ringing. When I started running and looked back to make sure no one got hit, but I turned around and saw my cousin fall,” Shields said.

Police responded to the 9-1-1 call late Wednesday night. Sergeant of Investigation, Prinston Henderson with the Lousiville police department, said when officers got there, Tyquan McCully was already gone.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they made contact with the male victim who was later identified as Mr. Tyquan McCully. They all were friends or family, somewhere in that connection. I can tell you the suspect was not part of the pickup game,” Henderson said.

Shields said just before the shooting, they noticed cars repeatedly driving by the house. It was unusual, but they continued their game. After the shooting, they looked back at a Facebook live video they were taking of the game and now believe his McCully was targeted.

“We went back and watched the video, we seen a red beam. And it was on all of us, but they keep targeting my cousin,” Shields said.

Henderson said he’s worked homicides before. But, it’s rare to see such a young victim.

“This was a senseless act of gun violence and we lost another one of our youth behind it,” Henderson said.

Investigators said they are still putting together evidence to see what led to the shooting, hoping it will lead them to a suspect.

“He didn’t have any problems with nobody. We sit right here every day, shooting basketball and listen to music. That’s all. It just hurts to see he gone,” Shields said.

Louisville Police have compiled a list of suspects and have taken evidence to be evaluated.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Winston County Crime Stoppers 662-773-9999.