An Aliceville man is hospitalized after his car was shot at least 10 times

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- A 29-year-old Alabama man is in the hospital after someone shot in his car on Bluecutt Road.

It happened near the Columbus Post Office while the car was driving toward Military Road this morning.

A car with the shooter inside drove up next to the victim’s car and opened fire before driving away.

Police found 10 bullet holes in the car.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the victim had left the YoBar business on Bluecutt Road,just down the street.

“The victim told our investigators that there was no argument or confrontation between him and anyone else. At this time we don’t have a vehicle or suspect description since no one else saw anything. We are asking the public to help us and call us if they know anything,” said Chief Fred Shelton.

The victim required emergency surgery, his condition is unknown.

Contact Crimestoppers or Columbus Police if you have any information.