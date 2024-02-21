An almost Spring Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Spring like temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with a rain chance Thursday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be rather mild, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. There will be a few lingering clouds and staying dry for now.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s, but a rain chance will begin in the afternoon and will continue into the overnight hours. Possible locally heavy showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: A cold front pushes through Thursday night bringing Friday’s high down to the mid 60s, but staying clear and feeling like Spring as we go into the weekend.