An Amory man dies following car crash

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)-An Amory man dies from his injuries in a car crash.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 53-year-old Willam Elbert Tallent, Jr. of the Bigbee Community died Saturday morning.

Gurley said the incident happened back on June 17th on Highway 25 North in Smithville.

Tallent was traveling north when he collided head-on with an 06 Charger.

He was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for multiple trauma.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.